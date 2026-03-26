Former middle school teacher charged with sexual assault of minor in Gloucester County

The Brief A former Orchard Valley Middle School teacher was arrested and faces eight charges, including sexual assault of a minor. Prosecutors say the alleged crimes happened in 2021 while the victim was a minor and the teacher was employed at the school. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, and the investigation involved local and county authorities.



A former Orchard Valley Middle School teacher was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault of a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct, according to Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns.

Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

What we know:

Prosecutors say Ashley A. Fisler, 36, was arrested after an investigation revealed she had an unlawful sexual relationship with a student in 2021, when the victim was a minor and Fisler was their teacher.

"The victim described multiple sexual encounters occurring in 2021 in Fisler’s vehicle and in her classroom," according to documents filed in the case.

Investigators say text messages between Fisler and the victim confirmed the unlawful sexual nature of their relationship. Fisler is no longer employed as a teacher in Washington Township or anywhere else.

Charges and possible penalties

Fisler faces six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree official misconduct.

Each first-degree charge carries a maximum of 20 years in state prison, and each second-degree charge carries a maximum of 10 years.

The backstory:

The investigation began after the victim, now an adult, disclosed the alleged relationship on Jan. 23, 2026.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s and High-Tech Crimes Units, along with the Washington Township Police Department, led the investigation.

Prosecutor Johns credited both agencies for their work in the case.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the ongoing legal proceedings or whether Fisler has entered a plea.