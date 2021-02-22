Police: Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Hunting Park

article

A man has been hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times early Monday.

The incident happened on the 3900 block of Old York Road on the highway at approximately 2:40 a.m.

A 37-year-old Black male was stabbed 5 times -- twice in the head, once in the neck, once in the left thigh, and once in the lips.

He was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

A scene was held, but no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter