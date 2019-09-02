Police officer, 3 civilians injured in Germantown crash

article

A Philadelphia police officer and three civilians, including two minors, are injured following a crash in Germantown.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. Monday at Wayne Avenue and Manheim Street.

Police were responding to a priority assignment when one of its cruisers came into contact with another vehicle, then struck two parked cars.

The assigned officer was injured and transported to Temple University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver of the other vehicle sustained a facial injury, and two juvenile passengers suffered mouth injuries. All three victims were hospitalized in unknown condition.

The police cruiser sustained major front-end damage as a result of the crash. The other vehicles involved, including the two parked cars, sustained damage as well.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.