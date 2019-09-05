Police: Woman shot during attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia

article

A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot during an attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

The victim was sitting in her a with a man at Westmoreland and North Mascher Streets around 3 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Police say three suspects approached their car, and the man drove off, hitting another car. One of the suspects then shot at his car, hitting the woman in the chest.

The man rushed the woman to the hospital and she was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.