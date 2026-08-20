Man in creepy mask identified by Philadelphia police after threats near City Hall

The Brief Police have identified Zymire Hughes as a suspect in the assaults involving a man in a creepy mask last week near Philadelphia Hall. Hughes may have fled Pennsylvania, according to police, and is said to have ties to California and Nevada. Police have said the suspect approached at least one woman and asked if she was ‘ready to die?’



Philadelphia police have identified a man they say was wanted for threatening and chasing people near City Hall last week.

Police shared a photo of 22-year-old Zymire Hughes on social media Thursday, stating that he was wanted in connection with the Aug. 12 assaults.

What we know:

Police say the incidents happened early in the morning near City Hall at 15th Streets and John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 5 a.m. last Wednesday.

During those encounters, the suspect approached several people while wearing a ‘Chucky-like' mask, and appeared to antagonize them. In one incident that was captured on video the suspect could be seen chasing a woman down the street, and continuing to chase her when she turned around and changed direction.

Police are searching for Zymire Hughes, 22, in connection with a series of assaults near City Hall last week.

Police said the man was seen entering a Dunkin Donuts in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:20 a.m. but was refused service because of his mask and exited after showing erratic behavior.

Over a 15- to 16-minute period, surveillance cameras captured the man running up to people at several locations, including 15th Street and South Penn Square, 15th and Market Street, and outside Dilworth Plaza.

The suspect filmed himself with his cell phone during these incidents, according to police.

Police said there is no evidence that the suspect was armed but say when he approached one woman he has his cell phone in his left hand and he is holding his right hand behind his back when he asks her if she's "ready to die."

At the time police shared the original information about their investigation, they said only one victim had come forward.

Police say there is an active arrest warrant for Hughes and he may have fled Pennsylvania. He has ties to California and Nevada.

Dig deeper:

Police have previously expressed their belief that the incidents could be linked to a social media trend.

The suspect will face felony charges including terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and intimidation, police said Monday.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared a total number of victims. The motive in these incidents also remains unknown.