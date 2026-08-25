Man in creepy mask arrested in Las Vegas after alleged Philly City Hall threats

The Brief Philadelphia-based U.S. Marshals took 22-year-old Zymire Hughes into custody in Las Vegas around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Hughes was wanted by Philadelphia Police following an August 12 incident in Center City, where he allegedly wore a creepy mask, threatened pedestrians and recorded the interactions on his phone. Hughes is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada, where he awaits extradition back to Pennsylvania to face trial.



The man wanted by Philadelphia Police for allegedly terrorizing citizens near City Hall has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada,

Working alongside the USMS Nevada Violent Offender Task Force, Philadelphia-based U.S. Marshals took 22-year-old Zymire Hughes into custody in Las Vegas around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Hughes was wanted by Philadelphia Police following an August 12 incident in Center City, where he allegedly wore a creepy mask, threatened pedestrians and recorded the interactions on his phone.

According to police, the incidents occurred over a 15-minute period around 5 a.m. near City Hall and Dilworth Plaza. Police state that surveillance cameras recorded a man in a doll-style mask approaching several people on the street, following individuals and attempting to enter a nearby Dunkin' before being turned away due to his reported behavior.

Investigators allege that during one encounter, the suspect held one hand behind his back and asked a woman if she was "ready to die" while holding a mobile phone in his other hand.

In a separate incident, police report that a female jogger sustained a leg injury while attempting to run away from the individual.

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Investigators state that the suspect filmed the interactions on his cell phone, leading police to believe the encounters may have been staged for social media content.

Authorities say the suspect later used public transportation to leave the area, packed his belongings and departed Pennsylvania before law enforcement publicly identified him as Hughes.

The charges listed in the arrest warrant include aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

What's next:

Hughes is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada, where he awaits extradition back to Pennsylvania to face trial, according to federal authorities.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow.