Portal arrives in Philadelphia, expected to open this week in Love Park

The Portal, an interactive art project that links faraway cities via webcam, has come to Philadelphia and is expected to open this week.

Word of The Portal's unexpected and somewhat mysterious arrival in Love Park near City Hall spread across social media over the weekend.

It's unknown at this time which city Philadelphia will be connected to, but more should be revealed during a press conference expected Tuesday.

The Portal, created by Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, first paired Vilnius, Lithuania and Lublin, Poland in 2021.

The project gained national attention when it linked New York City to Dublin, which sparked inappropriate behavior from people on both sides that forced its closure.