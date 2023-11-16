Potential SEPTA Transit Police strike looms while passenger safety concerns continue

SEPTA Transit Police officers are preparing for a possible strike. They could walk off the job in just a matter of days.

"Do you have any inkling there could be any movement in the last three days before your strike deadline," FOX 29’s Steve Keeley asked.

"Not from what we just walked into from today, I don’t think so," V.P. Fraternal Order of Transit Police, Troy Parham said.

"We’re putting our contingency plans into place. Negotiations are still continuing," SEPTA Police Chief, Chuck Lawson, said.

Another potential SEPTA strike is possible Monday and, this time, it’s SEPTA’s police who are prepared to walk off the job.

"I’ve been here 24 years and we’ve gone out twice and we’ve been near strikes in several negotiations," Parham, stated. "I don’t know why, if they are telling the public how important safety and security is to them, why it always gets this far for the police department. Because, we want to deal. We want to be at work. We don’t want to strike. We want to get a deal."

Chief Lawson, commented, "They’re scheduled to talk non-stop this week and into next week, so fingers crossed. But, we are making our contingency plans. We’re working with our partners in the city and private security to enact a plan in case that happens."

In a letter to SEPTA’s general manager Thursday, the president of SEPTA’s police union wrote:

"We find ourselves operating at 25 percent below our budgeted headcount. Officers are routinely leaving our department to accept positions with other police departments in the region that offer more competitive wages, better benefits and improved working conditions."

"It’s a dangerous job. I support them in that, but it also reasonably has to be fair for the Authority and everyone else," Chief Lawson added.

Asked about any optimism concerning the talks and Parham remarked, "They gotta get way more serious than they’ve been the last couple of days."

Riders are split on whether they will take SEPTA with the force on strike.