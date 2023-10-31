No injuries reported following gunshots at Broad Street Line SEPTA station: officials

article

No one was injured after officials say gunshots were fired at a SEPTA station on Halloween night.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Fairmount Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

The operator of a northbound train at the station reported hearing gunshots and moved the train one stop to Girard Station, SEPTA said.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley obtained a surveillance picture of the suspected shooter who police are searching for.

No injuries were reported immediately after the shooting and an investigation is underway.