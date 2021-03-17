DC police say Texas man arrested at VP’s mansion had rifle, large capacity clip

D.C. police say a man they arrested outside of the Vice President’s residence on Wednesday afternoon had a rifle and a large capacity clip.

D.C. police responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest around 12:12 p.m.

U.S. Secret Service agents told FOX 5 that they’d also detained a man at that address.

Police charged Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

A rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle.

Investigators have not indicated what the man was doing outside Number One Observatory Circle.