US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003
The United States will resume executing federal death-row inmates, the Justice Department said Thursday, ending an informal, two-decade moratorium even as the nation sees a broad shift away from capital punishment.
Study sees large gaps in access to opioid antidote in Philly
An opioid overdose antidote spray was not in stock in most Philadelphia pharmacies during a 2017 survey, and the shortage was greatest in predominantly minority neighborhoods and areas with the most fatal opioid overdoses, according to a study released Friday.
Crews battle large fire at North Hollywood sushi bar
Fire crews are attempting to put out a big fire at a sushi bar in North Hollywood.
Officials: Lightning possible cause of Wharton State Forest fire
Firefighters are hoping rain will help douse a fire that has consumed 250 acres in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest.
Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast
FOX 29's Sue Serio delivers your 7-day forecast.
Violent night across Philadelphia leaves 4 men in critical condition
A violent Sunday afternoon and evening throughout Philadelphia leaves four shooting victims in critical condition.
Police investigating fatal crash involving tour group
Massachusetts State Police are still investigating the cause of a fatal crash on Interstate 95 involving a tour group that caters to the Polish-American community.
Former President Jimmy Carter returns to teach Sunday school
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back to teaching Sunday school in Georgia after taking time off to undergo surgery for a broken hip.
Weather Authority: Pleasant Sunday leads into rainy workweek
FOX 29's Jeff Robbins has the latest on a seasonable Sunday and a rainy start to the workweek.
Shooting in West Philadelphia leaves man, 44, in critical condition
Police investigate shooting in West Philadelphia that leaves one man in critical condition.
Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead
Police who surrounded a house in eastern Texas because they thought they had a burglary in progress found a deer instead.
Trump administration denies embassies’ requests to fly pride flag on flagpoles: reports
The Trump administration has reportedly rejected requests from U.S. embassies to fly the rainbow pride flag on embassy flagpoles during LGBT Pride month -- an apparent reversal of a practice during the Obama administration.
Another Triple Crown surprise: Sir Winston takes Belmont
Sir Winston gave the Triple Crown another unexpected turn, rallying to capture the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in a 10-1 upset.
University of Alabama rejects $26M gift after abortion flap
The University of Alabama gave back a philanthropist's $26.5 million donation and took his name off the law school Friday, a week after he called on students to boycott the institution over the state's new abortion ban.
Weather Authority: Warm weekend ahead, rain returns early next week
FOX 29's Jeff Robbins is forecasting a warm weekend ahead of a rainy early week.