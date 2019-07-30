Bernie Sanders vows to divulge secrets about aliens if elected president

Presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the Democratic debates, his platform for president and a topic that Rogan often brings up with his guests — aliens.

Jon Huntsman resigns as ambassador to Russia

Jon Huntsman, the Trump administration’s ambassador to Russia, resigned Tuesday amid chatter he may return home to run again for governor of Utah, Fox News has confirmed.

More than half of House Dems support impeachment probe

More than half of House Democrats support launching an impeachment inquiry, according to a tally by The Associated Press - a strong signal of ongoing liberal frustration with President Donald Trump but a milestone that seems unlikely to move House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Senate fails to override Trump veto on Saudi arms sales

The Senate failed Monday in a bid to override a trio of vetoes issued by President Donald Trump, allowing the administration to move forward with plans to sell billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.