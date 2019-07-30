Bernie Sanders vows to divulge secrets about aliens if elected president
Presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the Democratic debates, his platform for president and a topic that Rogan often brings up with his guests — aliens.
Jon Huntsman resigns as ambassador to Russia
Jon Huntsman, the Trump administration’s ambassador to Russia, resigned Tuesday amid chatter he may return home to run again for governor of Utah, Fox News has confirmed.
After shootings, Congress weighs gun violence response
After mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, Congress again is confronted with the question of what, if anything, lawmakers should do to combat the scourge of gun violence afflicting the country.
Trump calls 2 mass shootings 'evil attacks,' calls for ‘strong background checks’
President Donald Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as "barbaric" attacks and crimes "against all humanity" as he called for bipartisan cooperation to strengthen the nation's gun laws.
Trump called out for confusing Dayton with Toledo in mass shooting remarks
President Trump on Monday misstated the location of one of the mass shootings that rocked the nation over the weekend – referring to Toledo, Ohio instead of Dayton – during a speech in which he condemned the "monstrous evil" that left at least 30 dead.
Trump declares 'hate has no place in our country,' as Dems demand recall of Congress
President Trump on Sunday forcefully denounced two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying "hate has no place in our country."
More than half of House Dems support impeachment probe
More than half of House Democrats support launching an impeachment inquiry, according to a tally by The Associated Press - a strong signal of ongoing liberal frustration with President Donald Trump but a milestone that seems unlikely to move House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Biden will aim for redemption as Democrats duke it out on night 2 of debates
Wednesday marks the second night of the second round of Democratic debates, and it’s a pivotal night for all, but especially former vice president Joe Biden.
Senate fails to override Trump veto on Saudi arms sales
The Senate failed Monday in a bid to override a trio of vetoes issued by President Donald Trump, allowing the administration to move forward with plans to sell billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.