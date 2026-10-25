Shots fired as 2 vehicles are stolen in Bucks County neighborhood

The Brief Bristol Township police are investigating after suspects allegedly fired over a dozen shots into homes and cars while stealing two vehicles. No injuries were reported, though community members expressed strong concerns. Police urge residents not to confront suspicious individuals and to immediately call 911 if they spot them or capture footage.



A full-scale police investigation is underway in Bristol Township after suspects allegedly fired more than a dozen gunshots into residences and vehicles while stealing two automobiles—including a resident's brand-new pickup truck and another neighborhood car—early in the morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. in the Croydon neighborhood, according to police. Residents reported being awoken by rapid gunfire as individuals made off with the two vehicles before fleeing the scene.

An adjacent SUV and at least two surrounding homes sustained damage from multiple bullet strikes during the departure, police said.

Shots fired after resident confronts suspects

What they're saying:

According to witness accounts, an area resident confronted the masked individuals outside a home. The individuals reportedly scattered around the block, returned and discharged roughly 10 to 13 rounds into the neighbor's home and vehicle.

No injuries were reported, though community members expressed strong concerns regarding property damage and the escalating nature of the crime.

Investigators stated that multiple individuals had traveled into the township in a single vehicle and proceeded to check vehicle door handles across the area.

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While similar opportunistic vehicle thefts have been reported in the region, officials noted that the presence and discharge of firearms during this incident significantly elevated the public safety risk. Authorities suspect the individuals may be linked to a larger vehicle theft ring active across the region.

What you can do:

Law enforcement is urging all residents not to approach or confront suspicious individuals and to immediately call 911 if they observe suspicious activity or capture footage on home security cameras.