Sixers home opener: LeBron James, Jaylen Brown take floor for first time in Philadelphia

The Brief LeBron James will make his Sixers home debut on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. The Sixers won their season opener against the defending champion New York Knicks.



Philadelphia is ready to welcome LeBron James and Jaylen Brown home for the first time on Thursday night. The Sixers will host LeBron's former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.

The Sixers' home opener comes two days after the team spoiled ring night at Madison Square Garden, where the defending NBA champion New York Knicks celebrated their first title in over 50 years.

When is the Sixers home opener?

What we know:

The Sixers will tip-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.

The game will be carried nationally on ESPN.

SEPTA offering free rides home

What you can do:

SEPTA has partnered with Fulton Bank to offer free rides on the Broad Street Line for fans heading home from the game.

The free rides will begin at 8 p.m. and run until midnight, shuttling fans from NRG Station to stops along the Broad Street Line.

SEPTA will provide Sports Express trips before the game starting at 7 p.m., and regularly scheduled trains will run every eight minutes.

Sixers fans can connect with the Broad Street Line from dozens of bus routes, according to SEPTA. There is a free transfer from the Market-Frankford Line and the City Trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall.

The Broad Street Line is also a short walk from Regional Rail stations in Center City, and is accessible from the PATCO for fans coming from South Jersey.

Sixers win season opener

The backstory:

The Philadelphia 76ers grabbed a 106-100 victory over the defending NBA champion New York Knicks on Tuesday night, thanks to new additions LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 28 points.

James finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, starting his NBA-record 24th season. Brown, in his first game with the 76ers after coming over from Boston, contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Simons made three 3-pointers and Caldwell-Pope had two, giving the Knicks trouble as they keyed in on the team's stars.

Brown had a strong debut for the 76ers. Maxey led all scorers, and both Simons and Caldwell-Pope capitalized on defensive lapses.

Matt Cord returns as PA announcer

Local perspective:

Sixers' longtime public address announcer Matt Cord will return behind the mic at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Cord announced his retirement at the end of last season, but was lured back for another year when the Sixers added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

Featured article

"When I retired, I wanted to retire, I wanted to have more time for myself," Cord said. "Then [the Sixers] made a trade for Jaylen Brown on July 1 and my phone started blowing up a little, and then on July 24 LeBron James signed with the Sixers and my phone just blew up like crazy."

The Sixers never found a replacement for Cord during his six-month retirement. He will play a role in finding the next voice of the Xfinity Mobile Arena.