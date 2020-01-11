Furkan Korkmaz, Joel Embiid lead 76ers past Bulls

Furkan Korkmaz, Joel Embiid lead 76ers past Bulls

Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 118-111 on Sunday night to improve their NBA-best home record to 24-2.

Butler scores 38, Heat roll past 76ers 137-106

Butler scores 38, Heat roll past 76ers 137-106

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points against his former team before getting the fourth quarter off, and the Miami Heat ran away in the second half to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night.

Harris scores 34, leads Sixers past Nets 117-106

Harris scores 34, leads Sixers past Nets 117-106

Tobias Harris scored 34 points, including two big baskets in the final two minutes that proved to be the difference, as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-106 on Wednesday night.