Southeast Pennsylvania counties advance to green phase; Philly upholds some restrictions

Philadelphia and surrounding counties have advanced into the green phase of the state's reopening plan. Gyms, salons, barbershops, indoor dining, and entertainment venues are some of the businesses that will return with mitigation guidelines.

The eight counties in our area that have moved into the least restrictive phase of the three-tiered plan include Philadelphia, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia will enter a modified version of the green phase. Restrictions will remain in place on casinos, movie theaters, conventions, and gatherings. The city will assess when these activities can resume going forward. Officials estimate a July 3 move to green.

The city's "reopening with care" plan will evaluate the rate of coronavirus transmission, adherence to mask use, the effectiveness of containment activities, healthcare capacity, and management of vulnerable populations to determine when more restrictions can be lifted.

Elsewhere in the state, Erie, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna also moved into the green phase on Friday. Sixty-six of Pennsylvania's sixty-seven counties are under the most relaxed restrictions since the pandemic grasped the state in April. Lebanon County remains the only outlier after a defiant reopening resulted in a spike in new cases.

Counties in the green phase will enjoy the return of indoor entertainment and recreation businesses, such as movie theaters, casinos, and shopping malls. Likewise, restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining with a 50 percent capacity cap.

Salons, barbershops, gyms, spas other personal care services can now reopen under the green phase. All health and wellness facilities must operate at 50 percent capacity, and health officials are recommending visits be made by appointment.

Outdoor gatherings size is now limited to 250 people under the green phase, which represents a noticeable leap from the yellow phase outdoor limit of up to 25 people.

After being stubbornly stuck in the red phase, Philadelphia and neighboring counties were advanced to the yellow phase on June 4. While moving from red to yellow brought incremental changes, the shift eliminated the stay-at-home order and increased outdoor gathering size.

Now, just over three weeks later, Wolf and state leaders agreed that leveling case numbers and a sustained trend of manageable hospitalizations allows the most densely populated region of Pennsylvania to move green.

