Philadelphia braces for dangerous cold: Doctors warn of frostbite risk

The Brief Dangerous cold weather is expected this weekend, with risks of frostbite and hypothermia. Doctors advise avoiding outdoor exposure, especially for small children and the elderly. Many people plan to stay indoors until temperatures rise, which could be by Monday.



As frigid temperatures and high winds move in for the weekend, doctors and residents are preparing for a stretch of dangerous cold that could bring health risks for anyone spending time outside.

Staying safe as temperatures drop across the region

What we know:

Doctors warn that frostbite can develop in as little as 20 minutes in these conditions, with the possibility of losing fingers, toes or ears, according to Mike Cirigliano, M.D. with Penn Medicine.

He said, "We’re talking about 20 minutes that you can develop frostbite you can end up losing fingers toes ears. It’s so so cold there’s no blood flow and that can be a big problem."

Hypothermia is also a concern, and Cirigliano advised, "If you start to feel cold, numbness or tingly get inside, certainly if you have more severe symptoms like frostbite get medical attention."

Delivery cyclists and outdoor workers are especially aware of the risks. Brishodd Johnson, a bicycle courier, said, "So with the brutal freezing record-breaking temperatures you’re gonna be outside you still working tomorrow? No, I will not be working and be be outside tomorrow. I am off on the weekend."

Many people are choosing to stay indoors to avoid the cold. Anuja Dokras said, "I am not gonna leave the house so I’m just gonna stay at home all day tomorrow."

Abby Black added, "Honestly, I’ve been inside for the past couple of weeks and I plan to stay inside this weekend. No skiing running ice-skating no just trying to stay warm."

Doctors also say that small children and the elderly are at higher risk because they have a harder time regulating their body temperature in extreme weather.

Dig deeper:

The region is bracing for what could be record-breaking cold, with temperatures expected to stay dangerously low through the weekend.

The deep freeze has prompted many to change their plans and focus on safety.

Some residents are hoping for a quick end to the cold snap. "I was really hoping that that groundhog wouldn’t see his shadow. Hopefully, it’s gonna warm up soon," said Black.

The cold is expected to ease by Monday, when a thaw is likely.

What you can do:

For more information on how to stay prepared during the cold, visit the City of Philadelphia's website.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if there will be any weather-related emergencies or widespread power outages during the cold snap.