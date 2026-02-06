Reading Terminal Market sees rush as Philly prepares for freezing weekend

The Brief Shoppers at Reading Terminal Market are stocking up ahead of a cold weekend and the Super Bowl. Wind chills are expected to drop below zero, prompting many to stay home. Local businesses say the cold weather is hurting sales, and families are preparing for indoor activities.



With wind chills expected to dip below zero and the Super Bowl on the schedule, many in Philadelphia are preparing for a weekend spent indoors, making Reading Terminal Market a busy stop for last-minute supplies.

Shoppers stock up at Reading Terminal Market ahead of cold snap and big game

What we know:

Many shoppers at Reading Terminal Market are buying food to avoid venturing out during the weekend’s freezing temperatures and Super Bowl festivities.

Reverend Gary Poe said, "I’m out now so I won’t have to come out for the weekend." Poe came to stock up on meats, with comfort food on the menu for the cold days ahead.

Business owners at the market are feeling the impact of the cold weather.

Joe Nicolosi, owner of Dinic’s Pork and Beef, said, "Cold hurts us severely. Not as much as snow, but snow and cold is devastating." Nicolosi added that the past week has been "pretty brutal" for business.

Families are also making plans to keep kids busy indoors.

Heather Yannarella said, "Have things to do.. We built a lot of Legos… recently and if they can get outside, I mean we try to let them do that too."

Many shoppers are preparing for a weekend at home, with some planning to cook special meals and others looking forward to spending time with friends and family.

Local perspective:

Some shoppers are bracing for the cold after coming from warmer climates. Mia, visiting from Florida, said she would describe this weather as "terrible. I hate it here."

Frank Williams from Atlantic City shared his weekend plans, saying, "I got some turkey sausages with some feta cheese in it, and I’m going to make pomadoro sauce with that…" Williams added. "My plan for the weekend because I’m a good-looking guy, is to stay warm, but my plan is to take it easy enjoy the game and friends and family."

Big picture view:

The market was busy as people stocked up on food and supplies, with many planning to stay indoors until the cold snap passes.

The combination of extreme cold and the Super Bowl is leading many in the region to hunker down at home. Businesses that rely on foot traffic are seeing fewer customers, while families are preparing for indoor activities to keep everyone entertained.

The cold weather is expected to continue through the weekend, and many are looking for ways to stay comfortable and make the most of the time indoors.