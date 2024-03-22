Russia, China veto US resolution demanding immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Russia and China on Friday vetoed a U.S.-sponsored U.N. resolution calling for "an immediate and sustained cease-fire" in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to more than 2 million hungry Palestinians.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 11 members in favor, three against and one abstention.

The resolution declared that a cease-fire is "imperative."

According to the Associated Press, the draft that was put to a vote made no direct link to the release of hostages taken during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which was in the previous draft. But it supported efforts "to secure such a cease-fire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages."

Friday’s vote occurred as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his sixth urgent mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war, discussing a deal for a cease-fire and hostage release, as well as post-war scenarios.

On Thursday, the U.S. introduced a resolution that went through changes during negotiations ahead of Friday’s vote. This draft would have supported a temporary cease-fire connected to the release of all hostages, and the previous version would have supported international efforts for a cease-fire as part of a hostage deal.

The Security Council previously adopted two resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, but none calling for a cease-fire.

Additionally, the U.S. has vetoed three resolutions demanding a cease-fire, including an Arab-back measure supported by 13 council members on Feb. 20.

The AP noted that the Health Ministry in Gaza raised the death toll in the territory Thursday to nearly 32,000 Palestinians, with the agency reporting women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



