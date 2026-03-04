Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham AFC to play Premier League’s Sunderland in preseason match at Subaru Park

article

The Brief Wrexham AFC will return to the United States this summer for a three-game preseason tour. The Welsh club, co-owned by Philly native Rob McElhenney, will face Sunderland in the Philadelphia area. The match is part of both clubs’ preparations ahead of the 2026-27 season.



Wrexham AFC, the Welsh club co-owned by "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator Rob McElhenney, is heading back to the United States this summer, with a stop in Philadelphia on the schedule.

What we know:

Wrexham announced it will play three matches in the United States as part of its 2026 preseason tour. The club said the tour continues its effort to connect with its growing North American fanbase.

One of those matches will be played on Aug. 2 in the Philadelphia area at Subaru Park in Chester against Sunderland as both clubs prepare for the 2026-27 campaign. Sunderland also confirmed its return to North America as part of its preseason schedule.

Wrexham most recently toured the U.S. during previous summers, drawing strong crowds as interest in the club has surged following its rise through the English football pyramid and the popularity of the documentary series chronicling the takeover.

The backstory:

McElhenney, a South Philadelphia native, and actor Ryan Reynolds purchased Wrexham in 2021. Since then, the club has earned multiple promotions and climbed into the Championship, the second tier of English soccer.

The ownership group has leaned heavily into the American market, with repeated summer tours designed to expand the club’s profile and commercial footprint.

A Philadelphia-area match carries added significance given McElhenney’s hometown ties and the club’s growing local following.

WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 26: James McClean of Wrexham lifts the trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate their side's promotion to the Sky Bet Championship after the Sky Bet League One match between Wrexham AFC and Charlton Athletic FC at Racecours

Big picture view:

Wrexham currently sits in an English Championship playoff position, putting the club in contention for promotion to the Premier League.

If Wrexham were to secure promotion, the Philadelphia-area preseason match would take on added significance, potentially marking one of the club’s first appearances in the United States as a newly promoted Premier League side.

The possibility underscores just how quickly the club’s trajectory has changed under the ownership group, with momentum on the field matching its expanding global profile.

The tour also comes during a landmark year for soccer in North America, with the United States set to host matches during the 2026 World Cup.

With global attention on the sport and stadium infrastructure already in place across major U.S. markets, international clubs have increasingly targeted American preseason tours as part of broader commercial and fan engagement strategies.

For Wrexham, returning to the U.S. during a World Cup year further amplifies the club’s growing international profile.