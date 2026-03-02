Southwest Philly man missing since December; family seeks public’s help

The Brief 48-year-old Dustin Ali, also known as Rahman Ali, has not been seen since December 21, 2025. His family filed a police report and is offering a $10,000 reward for information. Police say there are no updates on the investigation.



A 23-year-old woman is asking for help to find her father, who has been missing from Southwest Philadelphia for more than two months.

Family and police search for missing Southwest Philly man

What we know:

Ali’s daughter said he last spoke with his mosque and family on December 21.

She said that afternoon he was seen on surveillance camera inside a neighborhood store a few doors away from his house.

She said his belongings, including a pump for his asthma, were all inside his home.

Family members went to Ali's home on the 1500 block of South 55th Street after not hearing from him.

His dog, wallet, keys, jacket and other belongings were still there. His daughter said the clothing he wore in the store’s CCTV footage was also found inside his home.

Police told FOX 29 that Ali is still missing and there are no updates on the case.

Police did not respond to questions about whether his disappearance is considered suspicious.

What they're saying:

"Hi. I'm making this video because my father Dustin Ali who also goes by Rahman Ali is missing for 63 days since December 21st, 2025," said Kiswya Ali in a recent social media post.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo of Kiswya Ali and her father 48-year-old Dustin Ali, also known as Rahman Ali, who went missing December 21, 2025.

"I'm still very young. I still need my father. I need my father's guidance, his love, his care, and his support. So does his family," said Kiswya Ali.

"When he first went missing this was on a Sunday. He typically does a Zoom call with the members of his mosque, and they pray together every Sunday. So, he did that zoom call," said Kiswya Ali.

"After 5 p.m. which is when we stopped hearing from him, and at first nobody was alarmed by it. But the next day my grandmother still did not receive a response from him and she was very alarmed," said Kiswya Ali.

"Lenny, which is his dog, was still at home. All of his belongings was still at home like his wallet, his keys, his jacket. Things that you would typically take with you when you are leaving the house," said Kiswya Ali.

"He was there buying a soda and some other items. A few other people in the neighborhood said they seen him and he was caught on camera there at the corner store. But we do know that he went back home because the clothing that he was wearing inside the CCTV footage was found inside his home," said Kiswya Ali.

"He's a minister of a mosque which he prays with every single Sunday, Friday and Wednesday so I just don't see him being gone this many days voluntarily," said Kiswya Ali.

The backstory:

Ali has owned Ali's General Labor, a demolition business in Philadelphia, for more than 25 years.

His family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find him.

Ali’s family said he regularly kept in touch and was active in his mosque and business.

His sudden disappearance and the fact that his belongings were left behind have raised concerns for his safety.

Family members and police have been searching for Ali since late December. The family continues to ask for any information that could help bring him home.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether they consider Ali’s disappearance suspicious.

There are no updates on the investigation, and it is not clear if there are any leads or persons of interest.