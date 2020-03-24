‘We miss you!’ Teachers drive through neighborhoods to greet students amid COVID-19 outbreak

A group of teachers in San Antonio, Texas made a surprise visit to their students under quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, driving through a neighborhood in a parade of vehicles decorated with balloons and handmade signs reading “We miss you!” and “Wash your hands!”

A local resident captured the caravan on video which showed the teachers expressing solidarity with their students unable to leave their houses because of lockdowns implemented to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Y’all all of the emotions right now watching all of these teachers driving through our neighborhood!!” wrote Becky Inocente on Facebook.

According to MySA, faculty from the Northside Independent School District, the largest school district in San Antonio, reunited from a distance to welcome students as online classes began Monday morning.

San Antonio’s Mayor Ron Nirenberg implemented “Stay Home, Work Safe Orders,” to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“As you know, and as we expected, the number of positive cases is growing. We need to take additional steps now to slow the spread. The actions I announced today can be summed up as short-term pain in exchange for long-term benefit,” said Nirenberg.

