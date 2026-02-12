Sheetz opens first location in Philadelphia area across from Wawa

The Brief Sheetz opened its first location in the Philadelphia area on Thursday. The new location on Ridge Pike in Limerick is right across the street from a Wawa. The Altoona-based chain has over 800 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and more.



Sheetz, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain and gas station with over 800 locations across seven states, opened its first store in the Philadelphia area.

And if encroaching on Wawa Country wasn't enough, Sheetz' new Montgomery County location is right across the street from its top competitor.

What we know:

Sheetz' Limerick location held its grand opening on Thursday, offering customers free self-serve coffee and soda all day long.

Customers were given the chance to win prizes when the doors opened at 9 a.m., including $250 Sheetz gift cards.

Before Thursday's grand opening, Sheetz' closest location to the Philadelphia area was in Allentown and Reading.

Local perspective:

Loyalists for both Sheetz and Wawa see Thursday's grand opening as a shot across the bow in the ongoing convenience chain rivalry.

"It really isn't [a rivalry]," Sheetz Public Affairs Manager Nick Ruffner said. "We have two great companies here – Sheetz and Wawa, fans on both sides – but it's really kind of driven by the fans."

Ruffner told FOX 29's Drew Anderson that Sheetz and Wawa do charitable work together, including an event at the Governor's Mansion to support Special Olympics.