Weather Authority: Final day of April to be sunny, mild

It's a weekend full of races with the Penn Relays and Broad Street Run, but the weather is holding up.

Saturday began chilly with temperatures in the 40s but will rise to the 50s by midday and 60s by the afternoon, according to forecasters.

For Sunday's Broad Street Run, it is expected to be 48 degrees at the start of the race and 64 degrees by noon.

Winds are expected to be light, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams.

For the weekend, temperatures will range from the high 60s to low 70s overall ahead of clouds and showers to start the first full week of May.

Looking ahead, there is a 50% chance of rain on Monday with showers moving in during the morning commute.

A 50% chance of rain is also expected for Wednesday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 69 Low: 41

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. High: 71, Low: 44

MONDAY: Morning showers. High: 69, Low: 52

TUESDAY: Nice, mild. High: 72, Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: A few storms. High: 75, Low: 56

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 71, Low: 51

FRIDAY: More showers. High: 70, Low: 51