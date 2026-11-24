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The Brief 22-year-old Symir Taylor was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop on Eastwick Avenue on Nov. 12. Police say Taylor pointed a loaded handgun at an officer after a struggle. Authorities are investigating the incident, with both body-worn and dash camera footage under review.



Philadelphia police have identified a man who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop that turned violent earlier this month as 22-year-old Symir Taylor.

Investigators say officers tried to arrest Taylor after finding that his car's temporary registration had expired and did not match the vehicle.

Traffic stop escalates to deadly struggle

The backstory:

Two uniformed 12th District officers stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu at about 7:28 a.m. on November 12.

Police say the car's temporary New Jersey registration was expired and did not belong to that vehicle. Officer Christian Hernandez, a three-year veteran of the department, saw what appeared to be a firearm magazine under the driver’s seat during the stop, according to police.

When officers tried to take Taylor into custody, they say a struggle broke out and their electronic control weapons did not work.

Taylor broke away from the officers' grasps multiple times before getting back into the driver’s seat, where police say he retrieved a handgun and pointed it at Officer Hernandez.

Officer Hernandez fired several times, hitting Taylor. Police say Taylor did not fire his weapon.

Taylor was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 9:18 a.m. Officer Hernandez, 26, is assigned to the 12th District and is a three-year veteran of the department.

Neither officer was injured during the incident.

Investigation and next steps

What's next:

Police say the Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit and Internal Affairs Bureau along with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office are investigating. Officer Hernandez will be assigned to administrative duty while the investigation is underway, as required by department policy.

Investigators have reviewed footage from body-worn cameras, a dash camera, and video taken by a passerby.