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The Brief Philadelphia police have issued an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old boy wanted in connection with a deadly incident in Kensington. The homicide happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, on the 2900 block of Amber Street. Authorities warn that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.



Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Kensington last week.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit, an arrest warrant has been issued for Tylen Thomas. Investigators say Thomas is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 19, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Amber Street.

What we know:

Police describe Thomas as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Authorities warn that Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Tylen Thomas (Photo: Philadelphia Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim or details about what led up to the homicide.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).