The Brief Atlantic City officials urged residents to voluntarily evacuate low-lying areas by 7:00 a.m. tomorrow due to an approaching Thanksgiving Day coastal storm. Residents expressed concern and began preparations, including boarding homes, moving cars and securing pets. Mayor Marty Small warned the storm could bring flooding at levels similar to Superstorm Sandy and impact the city’s beaches.



Residents in Atlantic City are preparing for a major coastal storm expected to hit on Thanksgiving Day, following a warning from city officials to self-evacuate certain neighborhoods by 7:00 a.m. tomorrow. The city's mayor outlined the potential risks, including flooding on par with Superstorm Sandy, according to comments made during a news conference.

Storm warnings and evacuation preparations in Atlantic City

What we know:

City leaders, including Mayor Marty Small, have advised residents in low-lying, flood-prone sections of Atlantic City to evacuate by 7:00 a.m. tomorrow.

The warning came as the Thanksgiving Day coastal storm approaches, and officials emphasized the possibility of severe flooding, power outages, wind and beach damage.

What they're saying:

Eileen, a resident of Chelsea Avenue, said she stopped her holiday plans after hearing the city’s advice and began packing bags and making arrangements for her cat. "Well I was in the process. Now all is halted and it's packing bags and securing a cat I have, trying to find somebody to take care of the cat," said Eileen.

Eileen said she plans to leave for the Convention Center as suggested by city officials. "Yes. 6am to call, bus will pick you up he said."

Mike Cohen, another local resident, said, "Just hope we get through it without too much damage. You know? I'm scared." He also discussed dropping off his car in a parking garage and preparing his home. "I have flashlights. I have some batteries," said Cohen, referencing preparations for possible power outages.

Potential impacts of the Thanksgiving Day storm

Mayor Small referenced the damage from a previous Nor'easter and indicated this storm might be even more severe. "When we talked about the Nor’easter in September we talked about how bad that was. You all saw the viral videos of our beach hanging on by a thread. Well guess what? We might not have a beach after this. And we don't normally play with this word that's called Sandy, we all lived it, we all got through it, but we are now projecting that the storm will reach Sandy flooding levels," said Small.

Some residents, like Eileen, said their focus for the holiday has changed to ensuring their safety. "Be thankful that we're safe. That's what we're going to be doing," said Eileen.

What you can do:

What's next:

Residents were told to evacuate by 7:00 a.m. tomorrow, and the city has arranged buses to assist people heading to the Convention Center. Power outages and significant flooding are possible, and city officials are continuing to monitor the situation as the storm approaches.