Weather Authority: Friday to be pleasant ahead of weekend with spotty showers

Friday's weather will be much different from Thursday's after heavy downpours, strong winds and thunderstorms moved through the Delaware Valley.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in New Jersey with 90 mph winds.

Friday will have lower dew points resulting in less humidity.

The Delaware Valley will see spotty showers throughout the day on Saturday, but there will be dry times at points, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

The area could also see some thunderstorms on Sunday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Lovely day. High: 82

SATURDAY: A few showers. High: 76, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Spotty storms. High: 80, Low: 64

MONDAY: Warmer, humid. High: 88, Low: 67

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 82, Low: 68