Philadelphia to reopen Center City bus terminal after 3-year closure

The Brief Philadelphia’s new Center City bus terminal reopens Friday after more than three years. The terminal features full ADA accessibility, indoor facilities, and 24/7 operations. Riders have been waiting outside in poor conditions since the previous terminal closed in 2023.



Philadelphia’s Center City bus terminal is set to reopen for the first time in more than three years, offering new amenities and shelter for riders, according to city officials.

A new era for bus riders in Philadelphia

What we know:

The newly renovated transportation center, located under the I-95 bridge near 2nd and Spring Garden, will open for business on Friday.

The terminal will serve 20 different bus companies and is managed by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

The terminal includes full ADA accessibility, upgraded indoor facilities, bathrooms, improved lighting, landscaping, seating, and 24/7 operations, according to Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for the Office of Transportation and Infrastructure. "Full ADA accessibility, upgraded indoor facilities, bathrooms, improved lighting, landscaping, seating, and 24 7 operations, it includes heat, it includes air conditioning and it includes a roof.. yea," said Carroll.

For more than three years, Philadelphia has been without an off-street bus terminal after Greyhound sold the 10th and Filbert building in 2023. Passengers have had to wait outside in all kinds of weather with no bathrooms or walls.

Cassidy Stupp from Glenside, who is taking the bus for the first time for a vacation to Nashville, described the experience of waiting for a bus under a bridge as "a little bit scary."

A new gateway for visitors and big events

The backstory:

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the new terminal is a gateway for all kinds of visitors, especially with upcoming FIFA World Cup and America 250 celebrations. "It’s different from the it is different from the train station. This bus terminals represents the most affordable mode of transportation across our nation," said Parker.

Rich Lazer, executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, said, "People are coming in and out of our city it’s an affordable way to come in and out or our city. We are going to be on the world stage in the next couple months. We need to provide a safe clean space for people to come in and wait for a bus, leave on a bus and what was happening was just not right."

Signs have gone up at 2nd and Spring Garden telling passengers the new terminal will open Friday.

Laverne Mosley, who travels to Philadelphia by bus once a week from Jersey City, said, "I’m glad they made a new one. Let’s put it that way.."

The terminal is expected to improve the experience for both daily commuters and visitors coming to the city for major events.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if there will be additional services or changes to bus schedules with the opening of the new terminal.