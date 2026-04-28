April freeze wipes out cherry crop at Rowand’s Farm in Glassboro

The Brief Rowand’s Farm in Glassboro lost its entire cherry crop after a severe freeze on April 20. The farm will not offer its annual cherry-picking this summer and faces a year without income. A GoFundMe has been launched to help the farm recover, but the financial future remains uncertain.



Rowand’s Farm in Glassboro, known for its annual cherry picking, lost its entire cherry crop after a brutal freeze on April 20, leaving the farm without crops to sell this season, according to owner Stephen Rowand.

A devastating freeze wipes out the cherry crop

What we know:

Stephen Rowand, owner of Rowand’s Farm, said, "For the 20th of April to freeze down to 27 degrees cold and be below freezing for 6 hours… it’s never happened in my lifetime."

He described the impact, saying, "There is nothing alive, nothing to pick, nothing to sell. Nothing to have. No income for a whole year."

The farm’s famous pick-your-own cherry activity will not happen this summer.

Rowand shared the news with his more than 15,000 social media followers, saying, "It was the hardest thing to do to make a post and say I don’t have cherries this year… I’m not gonna open."

Rowand said, "They’re all dead. I have nothing." He explained, "I spend my whole year working for June for the fun and for the pick your own people to come and enjoy and 20 acres… beautiful trees. Nothing."

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the farm stay afloat while Rowand works to prepare for next season.

The freeze that struck on April 20 was described by Rowand as "a cold event freeze…extremely late in April. Unprecedented. Every year I pray for normal weather." He added, "The farmer’s motto… there is always next year."

The loss of the cherry crop puts the farm’s financial future in limbo, with no income expected for the year.

How the community is responding and what’s next

Rowand’s Farm has been a staple in the community for generations, offering a pick-your-own cherry experience that draws visitors each summer. The loss of this season’s crop affects not only the farm but also the families who look forward to the annual tradition.

The situation at Rowand’s Farm highlights the risks local farmers face from unpredictable weather. The farm’s struggle to recover shows how a single freeze can disrupt a year’s work and threaten a family business.

Rowand said he has faith he’ll be back next year, emphasizing, "The work of a farmer never ends."

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much support the GoFundMe campaign will raise or how the farm will manage financially until the next season.

The long-term impact on the farm’s operations and future cherry crops remains uncertain.