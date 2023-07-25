Weather Authority: Strong storms to bring heavy rain, damaging winds to Delaware Valley Tuesday

After a beautiful and seasonably sunny day in the Delaware Valley, the area is set to see a stormy Tuesday, according to forecasters.

The morning will be dry as temperatures hover in the 80s.

By 3 p.m., lines of storms bringing heavy rain will begin to move across parts of Pennsylvania and Delaware.

The affected area will expand to cover New Jersey during the evening commute.

Forecasters say the storms will linger until the late hours of Tuesday night.

The storms will bring a high risk of severe winds and heavy downpours in addition to a moderate risk of hail.

Looking ahead, the end of the week will bring extreme heat to the area, likely launching the Delaware Valley into the second heatwave of the summer.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures will be in the upper to mid-90s, but it will feel closer to 100 degrees on both days.

The heat will also bring scattered storms throughout the area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 85, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: High: 90, Low: 69

THURSDAY: High: 96, Low: 74

FRIDAY: High: 96, Low: 77

SATURDAY: High: 95, Low: 78

SUNDAY: High: 83, Low: 73

MONDAY: High: 84, Low: 66