Woman, 45, shot to death in Cheltenham Walmart parking lot moments after shift ended
CHELTENHAM, Pa. - A 45-year-old woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Cheltenham Walmart moments after her shift ended Wednesday night.
What we know:
Latosha Ann Cooper, 45, had just finished her shift at the Walmart on Easton Road around 11:30 p.m. when police say she was approached by a masked gunman in the parking lot who fatally shot her.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been reported, and police have not released information about a potential suspect.
The Source: Information provided by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.