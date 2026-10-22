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Woman, 45, shot to death in Cheltenham Walmart parking lot moments after shift ended

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Montgomery County
Published October 22, 2026 11:20 AM EDT
Published October 22, 2026 11:20 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Latosha Ann Cooper, 45, was fatally shot after finishing her shift at a Walmart in Cheltenham.
    • Investigators say Cooper was approached near her car by a masked gunman.
    • No arrests have been reported.

CHELTENHAM, Pa. - A 45-year-old woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Cheltenham Walmart moments after her shift ended Wednesday night.

What we know:

Latosha Ann Cooper, 45, had just finished her shift at the Walmart on Easton Road around 11:30 p.m. when police say she was approached by a masked gunman in the parking lot who fatally shot her.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported, and police have not released information about a potential suspect.

The Source: Information provided by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Montgomery CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews