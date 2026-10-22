Woman, 45, shot to death in Cheltenham Walmart parking lot moments after shift ended

The Brief Latosha Ann Cooper, 45, was fatally shot after finishing her shift at a Walmart in Cheltenham. Investigators say Cooper was approached near her car by a masked gunman. No arrests have been reported.



A 45-year-old woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Cheltenham Walmart moments after her shift ended Wednesday night.

What we know:

Latosha Ann Cooper, 45, had just finished her shift at the Walmart on Easton Road around 11:30 p.m. when police say she was approached by a masked gunman in the parking lot who fatally shot her.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported, and police have not released information about a potential suspect.