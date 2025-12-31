Eagles to rest starters vs. Commanders, eye No. 2 seed

article

The Brief The Eagles will rest several starters against Commanders in Week 18. Philadelphia aims for the No. 2 seed with a win and a Bears loss. Eagles have rested starters in past Super Bowl seasons.



The Eagles plan to rest several starters in their upcoming game against the Commanders, aiming to secure a better playoff position.

What we know:

Philadelphia, currently the NFC's No. 3 seed, can't drop lower but could rise to No. 2 with a win and a Bears loss.

Both games are scheduled for 4:25 p.m., leaving the Eagles unaware of the Bears' result at kickoff.

The Eagles have a history of resting starters in the regular-season finale during their Super Bowl years, 2022 and 2024.

This strategy has been part of their success in securing advantageous playoff positions.

Nick Sirianni, the Eagles' coach, emphasized the importance of rest and strategic planning for the playoffs.

"It's a marathon of a season," said Sirianni. "You give your guys some rest, you get some time to think through some different things."

The Eagles' approach reflects their focus on long-term success, considering both immediate playoff seeding and the benefits of rest.

What we don't know:

The outcome of the Bears' game against the Lions will determine if the Eagles can secure the No. 2 seed, but this result will only be known after both games conclude.