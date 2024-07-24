Max Kepler's infield single in the 9th gives Twins a 5-4, walk-off win over the NL-leading Phillies

article

Max Kepler's infield single drove in the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, giving the Minnesota Twins a series-clinching 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Trevor Larnach was hit by a pitch by Philadelphia left-hander Gregory Soto (2-4) to open the bottom of the ninth. Larnach advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Austin Martin. Kepler hit a two-hopper up the middle against a drawn-in infield that was backhanded by diving second baseman Bryson Stott, who had no chance to get Larnach at home or Kepler at first.

It was Kepler's 11th career walk-off plate appearance, tying Harmon Killebrew and Kirby Puckett for most in Twins' history. He also recorded his 500th career RBI in the game, making him the 12th Twins player to reach the mark.

"We’re grinding with what we have," Kepler said. "A lot of guys are down on the injured list, and we’re still competing, which is special with a group this young right now, to go through the stuff we’re going through against these top-tier teams. It’s special."

The Twins claimed their fifth walk-off victory of the season. The National League-leading Phillies (64-38) lost their third straight series.

"I think we’re just going through a down stretch right now with our offense a little bit, and certainly throwing strikes with our bullpen," Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. "These guys are talented enough. I have no worries that they’re not going to come out of it."

Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran (6-5) worked a perfect ninth against Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to earn the win.

Matt Wallner hit his fourth homer of the season and Carlos Santana had a game-tying, two-run double in the seventh for the Twins.

"He’s been in that spot before," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Santana. "He’s been in every spot before, dozens, if not hundreds of times. Nothing that is going on with this team right now is going to dramatically affect him in any negative way. He’s very prepared. He’s very focused and that was a really big swing."

Turner continued his torrid month for the Phillies, hitting his 10th homer in July and 13th of the season. Turner is hitting .361 for the month of July with 22 RBIs.

Schwarber was 1 for 21 on Philadelphia's 2-4 road trip before he tied the game in the sixth with a two-run single.

Aaron Nola’s 15th quality start of the season, which ties teammate Zach Wheeler for first in the National League, was undone by the bullpen. Nola allowed one run in six innings, giving up six hits and three walks while striking out six.

"He’s just not attacking the zone like he was in those last 10, 11 outings before these last two," Thomson said of Soto. "Stay on top of him and make sure he’s still got his confidence level and that he has the ability to throw the ball through the zone and get people out. We had plenty of opportunities early in this game and that’s really what it fell on."

The Phillies were 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on, including six in the first three innings.

After left-handed reliever Steven Okert started the game and worked a third of an inning for Minnesota, rookie David Festa entered and allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings. Festa, the team’s top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker (right index finger inflammation) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and Thomson said reports were "really good." Walker will throw a live batting practice next.

Twins: Buxton left the game with a right forearm contusion. … INF Jose Miranda (low back strain) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, joining the rehabbing Royce Lewis (right adductor strain) in the Saints’ lineup. … RHP Brock Stewart was officially added to the roster after recovering from right shoulder tendinitis. Along with recalling Festa, Minnesota optioned RHP Ronny Henriquez to Triple-A and designated INF Diego Castillo for assignment.

UP NEXT

Phillies: After an off day, Philadelphia returns home against Cleveland in a matchup of two of the top teams in the majors. The Guardians started Wednesday tied with Baltimore for the best record in the American League. LHP Christopher Sánchez (7-5, 2.97 ERA) starts for the Phillies with Cleveland scheduled to pitch RHP Ben Lively (8-6, 3.57).

Twins: Minnesota heads to Detroit for a three-game series, with RHP Pablo López (8-7, 4.86) set to start the first game on Friday. The Tigers haven’t announced a starter.