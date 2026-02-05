Camden firefighter dies after being trapped under ice on Delaware River: officials

The Brief A Camden firefighter died after becoming trapped under the ice on the Delaware River Thursday morning. The incident happened during a routine maintenance check of a fire boat. The firefighter was not immediately identified.



Camden is mourning the loss of a firefighter who was pulled from the Delaware River after being trapped underneath the ice on Thursday morning.

What we know:

A frantic search unfolded at Wiggins Marina during what officials called a routine maintenance check of their fire boat.

Camden Fire Chief Jesse Flax said the firefighter was submerged in the water for approximately 30 minutes before he was located.

Medics rushed the firefighter to the hospital where officials say he died.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly identified the firefighter at this time.

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen described the fallen firefighter as a husband and father.

"I do not have enough words that I could even say that could tell you how this is hurting all of us," Chief Flax said.