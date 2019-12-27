Girardi exploring ways to keep Phillies healthy for long season
Phillies manager Joe Girardi wants to have a healthy team down the stretch, and says he will be diligent in making sure players aren’t overworked early in the season.
Phillies counting on manager Joe Girardi to restore winning ways
The Philadelphia Phillies turned to a proven winner to lead them back to the postseason for the first time in nine years: Joe Girardi.
Phillies to retire Roy Halladay's number on 10th anniversary of perfect game
On May 29, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game, Roy Halladay’s number will be retired in Philadelphia.
Phillies move former All-Star Odubel Herrera off roster
The Philadelphia Phillies have moved outfielder Odubel Herrera off the roster and claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers.
2020 Philadelphia Phillies ball girl tryouts
2020 Philadelphia Phillies ball girl tryouts.
Phillies settle with 4, exchange figures with Realmuto, Neris
Pitchers Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez, Jose Alvarez and Adam Morgan have reached one-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies, while All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and reliever Héctor Neris exchanged salary arbitration figures with the team.
Phillies OF Bryce Harper participates in #KoalaChallenge for Australia wildfire relief
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper joined in the viral relief campaign designed to raise money and awareness for the wildfires currently devastating Australia.
Phillies officially hire Meacham, Brodzinski to Girardi's staff
The Phillies have hired Bobby Meacham as an assistant coach and Greg Brodzinski as bullpen catcher/catching coach to Joe Girardi's staff.
Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field light the night Eagles green
The sky in South Philadelphia was lit up in Eagles green Saturday, in honor of the Wild Card playoff game Sunday between the Birds and Seattle Seahawks.
Former Phillies 3B Maikel Franco inks 1-year deal with Kansas City
The Kansas City Royals signed third baseman Maikel Franco to a $2.95 million contract Friday to be their everyday third baseman next season.
Gregorius, Wheeler excited for new start with Phillies
The Phillies introduced the newest members of their team on Monday.
Phillies make Didi Gregorius signing official
The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday officially announced the signing of shortstop Didi Gregorius to a 1-year contract.
Girardi says Wheeler, Nola to be Phillies' co-aces
Joe Girardi views Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler as the Philadelphia Phillies' new co-aces.
Phillies, Zack Wheeler finalize 5-year, $118M contract
The Phillies signed a five-year deal with former New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler, the clubhouse confirmed Monday.
Report: Rendon, Donaldson targets for Phillies despite tight budget
Winter has rolled around again and the Phillies are reportedly looking to sign another Washington Nationals slugger.
Rodgers: Phillies overpaid for Wheeler, but they're locking down necessary pieces
At the end of the day, the price tag is too high. But, hey, good for Wheeler for getting paid.
Report: Former Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels agrees to deal with rival Braves
According to MLB.com, the veteran pitcher has agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.
Phillies don’t offer contracts to Hernández, Franco
Second baseman César Hernández and third baseman Maikel Franco became free agents when the Phillies did not offer them contracts on Monday.
Phillies legends Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa sleep out to raise money for homeless
Covenant House held its seventh annual sleep out Thursday. Phillies legends Charlie Manuel and Larry Bowa stepped up to help the cause.
Dillon hired as Phillies new hitting coach under Girardi
Joe Dillon has been hired as hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies under new manager Joe Girardi.