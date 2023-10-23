Phillies could clinch NLCS at home on 'Bedlam at the Bank' anniversary. Here's everything you need to know:

article

Coincidence, or fate? The stage is set for the Phillies to claim yet another legendary victory on a night already filled with Philadelphia sports history!

On this day last year, Bryce Harper hit a game-winning home run in Game 5 of the NLCS, earning the team their NL Championship title and a spot in the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Sportscaster Scott Franzke captured the moment in just a few words that have since been immortalized in Philadelphia.

"It is bedlam at the Bank!" Franzke said.

A year later, the Phillies have the chance to repeat the epic win as they take on the Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank for Game 6 with Aaron Nola on the mound, and Harper's bat ready to go - along with the rest of team's incredible sluggers.

Even the city is already preparing for the Phillies to take home with win, lining the streets with barricades and putting police on 12-hour shifts.

"We're setting up, and we're getting ready for the Phillies to come home and win it all," said a Philadelphia Department of Streets employee.

Philadelphia, Phillies fans, and the team are ready to go for the 5:07 p.m. game, but festivities will begin long before the first pitch! Here's the fan lineup for Monday:

10 a.m. New Era Phillies Team Store opens until 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. New postseason gear available at the 40-foot merchandise trailer on Citizens Bank Way

2 p.m. Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way

2:37 p.m. All gates open

4:40 p.m. On-field festivities, including ceremonial first pitch by 1980 World Series champion Larry Bowa; National Anthem by Jenna Pastuszek

5:07 p.m. Phillies vs. Diamondbacks game begins

7th Inning "God Bless America" performed by trumpeter Jonathon Packard, captain for the Delaware State Police

Let's bring another night of bedlam to the Bank!

