Lady Gaga funds classroom needs in communities affected by recent mass shootings
Lady Gaga announced this week that her Born This Way Foundation will fully fund 162 school classroom projects in communities affected by recent mass shootings, including in Gilroy.
Mass shootings give rise to bullet-resistant backpack sales
Companies like Guard Dog Security, TuffyPacks and Bullet Blocker are peddling bullet-resistant backpacks for children in time for the back-to-school shopping season. But critics argue they are using tragedy as a marketing opportunity and exploiting parents' worst fears.
Police say El Paso shooting suspect accused of killing 22 people said he targeted Mexicans
Authorities say the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart confessed after surrendering and said he had been targeting Mexicans.
Man goes to Florida Walmart, inquires about purchasing weapon that 'would kill a lot of people'
Police are searching for a man who went to a Florida Walmart and inquired about purchasing a weapon that would kill a lot of people.
Trump faces protests as he visits Ohio, El Paso
President Donald Trump defended his rhetoric Wednesday as he headed out to offer a message of healing and unity in El Paso and Dayton, where he was to be met by unusual hostility from people who fault his own incendiary words as contributing to last weekend's mass shootings.
Service dogs travel to El Paso to comfort victims and first responders
Not all heroes walk on two legs.
Booker to give gun policy speech at site of 2015 church slaying
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker will deliver a gun policy speech on Wednesday in a historic South Carolina church that's become synonymous with hate-fueled attacks on people of faith.
Before shooting, El Paso became hot spot on Mexican border
Deny Martinez paid a smuggler $7,000 to take him and his teenage son from Honduras to the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, across from El Paso, Texas.
Ohio gunman said to have wrestled with dark thoughts
A man who fatally gunned down nine people outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar had long wrestled with mental illness that manifested itself in a fascination with tragedy, uncontrollable urges to unleash violence and suicidal thoughts so deep he twice put a gun in his mouth, ready to pull the trigger, a woman who dated him said Tuesday.
Plan to boost red flag gun laws gain momentum in Congress
Despite frequent mass shootings, Congress has proved to be unable to pass substantial gun violence legislation, largely because of resistance from Republicans.
Putting together the puzzle: School teams aim to assess threats
There were so many questions after 17-year-old Ely Serna brought a shotgun to his Ohio school and opened fire in 2017, wounding two.
El Paso shooting Walmart employee helped up to 100 escape, says he was 'trained the customers come first'
(FOX NEWS) -- As a massacre unfolded at a Walmart in Texas during the weekend, a longtime store associate said he let his training take over: Putting the customers first.
Gilroy shooter’s 'target list' prompts domestic terrorism probe by FBI
The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the mass shooting at a California food festival after it discovered a "target list" compiled by the gunman whose relatives apologized Tuesday and said they were "horrified" by his actions.
FBI reviewing Dayton shooter's interest in violent ideology
The shooter who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, had expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting and showed an interest in violent ideology, investigators said Tuesday as the FBI announced it is opening an investigation.
Guns and laws involved in recent high-profile shootings
In a seven-day span, gunmen killed 33 people in three mass shootings that highlight the difficulty of existing laws to keep firearms away from dangerous people.
El Paso funeral homes offer free services to families of mass shooting victims
A nonprofit organization in El Paso, Texas, is working with several local funeral homes to offer free services to the families affected by the mass shooting.
Services set for Pa. grad student killed in Ohio mass shooting
Funeral services are set for a Pennsylvania graduate student who was killed in a shooting rampage in an Ohio nightclub district.
Boy, 11, creates #ElPasoChallenge to encourage community to do 20 good deeds to honor victims
An 11-year-old boy created the #ElPasoChallenge to encourage his community to do 20 good deeds to honor victims who died in the El Paso mass shooting.
Ohio gun reform urged; Texas prepares for Trump visit
Ohio's Republican governor bucked his party to call for expanded gun laws Tuesday and some Democrats in Texas told President Donald Trump to stay away as both states reeled from a pair of shootings that killed 31.