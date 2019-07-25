Grandpa paints granddaughter's nails after surgery in heart melting viral video
This loving grandfather knows how to take care of his family!
Electrofishing stuns hundreds of carp in mind-boggling video
In a mind-blowing video, Kentucky wildlife workers use electrofishing to show a huge explosion of invasive Asian carp in Lake Barkley.
Man sets up camera to find out why he can't breathe at night and it's all because of his cat
A man in Thailand recently found out why he was having so much trouble breathing while he slept at night.
Woman surprises her father by clearing his child support balance
A woman put her father in tears after giving him a surprise he would never forget.