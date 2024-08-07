Dog rescued after video of abuse goes viral waiting for 'furever' home

Daisy the dog’s story first came to light last week. Video of her being abused went viral and the PSPCA swooped in to rescue her.

One week later, Daisy is blossoming, according to Gillian Kocher, Director of Public Relations for the PSPCA.

"You’d never know anything happened to her, which is, I think, the resilience of dogs. They really do bounce back. They shouldn’t have to, but they do," Kocher explained.

And, that is definitely the case with Daisy. The PSPCA took possession of Daisy on July 30th, after it received tips from the public about a video circulating on social media showing the dog being hit and picked up by the skin of her hind end.

Kocher continued, "We always rely on the public for things like this. We need to speak up and everyone did , in this case, so we were able to find Daisy, find the person who did this to her, but we also got a lot of ‘I would adopt that dog if you rescued her.’"

But, Daisy is still at the shelter and, sadly, she’s seen little, if any, interest. Kocher says she’s made a complete turnaround since the day she came in. "If you watch the video of her, which is hard for anyone to watch, you can tell by her demeanor, she just kind of sinks inside herself. But here we don't see any of that. We just see her happiness, her puppy energy. We think she knows she's safe here and she is."

Daisy is believed to be about eight months old. She’s a quick learner and pretty darn good at sitting for treats.

"She’s very lovely and happy, but lots of energy, so an active household. She could go with another dog, probably older kids, cause we’ve seen her zoom around the room, but I think she’s gonna make someone really happy," Kocher added.

Anyone interested in adopting Daisy will need to bring the whole family and any resident dogs to make sure it is a good fit. The PSPCA is located at 351 East Erie Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. They are open every day from noon until 6 p.m. More information can be found on their website.