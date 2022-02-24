Weather Authority: Freezing rain, temperatures to impact morning commute ahead of mild conditions

Thursday's overnight weather created conditions for a messy Friday morning commute that includes slippery roads and visibility concerns.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey ad Delaware, set to expire Friday morning.

Counties in Lehigh Valley and its surrounding areas will see snow and icy conditions.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the rain may stop in the early morning hours and appear all clear, but the wet weather will return by 8 a.m.

The icy conditions impacted traffic in the early morning hours and caused power outages, according to FOX 29's Bob Kelly.

By the afternoon, conditions will dry out and temperatures will hit the 50s with wind.

Looking ahead, the weekend will be sunny with chillier conditions.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Rain ends, windy. High: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny, chillier. High: 40 Low: 25

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. High: 50 Low: 27

MONDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 36 Low: 24

TUESDAY: In like a lamb. High: 49 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 48 Low: 34

THURSDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 50 Low: 34

