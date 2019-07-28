Weather Authority: Plenty of sunshine Sunday with warm temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for plenty of sunshine Sunday with a high of 93 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday with some afternoon thunderstorms.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93 Low: 74

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93 Low: 74

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 94 Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 90 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 71