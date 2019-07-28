Weather Authority: Plenty of sunshine Sunday with warm temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for plenty of sunshine Sunday with a high of 93 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.
Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday with some afternoon thunderstorms.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
-----
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93 Low: 74
Advertisement
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93 Low: 74
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 94 Low: 72
WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 90 Low: 71
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 71