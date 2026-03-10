Arrests made in death of Philadelphia flight attendant during burglary

The Brief Philadelphia police have announced the arrest of two men in connection with the death of a man who was found beaten late last year. Police found the victim after responding to a call for a robbery in progress. The victim, Amadou Thiam, succumbed to his injuries two days after the alleged attack.



Philadelphia police have announced arrests in a burglary and assault that left a beloved flight attendant dead late last year.

What we know:

Amadou Thiam, 50, was found unresponsive back on Nov. 10, 2025 inside of a residence on the 2400 block of Federal Street.

Thiam had suffered from severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrests of William Percha, 55, and Shamar Moody, 28, in connection with Thiam’s death.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet announced what charges each suspect will face.

The motive also remains unknown.