Man charged after woman shot and killed in car on the Main Line in Berwyn

The Brief A woman was shot and killed while sitting in her car Saturday night in Berwyn, Chester County. Police arrested 44-year-old Steven Jahn, who is listed as homeless, and charged him with first-degree murder. Authorities say the attack appears random, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.



Police say a woman was shot and killed in her car Saturday night in Berwyn, and a man is now in custody facing first-degree murder charges.

Police say Berwyn shooting appears to be random act of violence

What we know:

Authorities say Steven Jahn, 44, who is listed as homeless in court documents, shot a woman as she was driving near the intersection of Contention Lane and Old State Road around 10:47 p.m. Saturday. The woman died at the hospital Sunday, according to police.

Steven Jahn, 44 | Chester County District Attorney’s Office

Tredyffrin Township police arrested Jahn and charged him with first-degree murder.

Police say there is no connection between Jahn and the victim, and investigators believe he acted alone.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe called the case "just a terrible tragedy." "We are super distraught for this family," said de Barrena-Sarobe.

"This was a random act of violence in our community, and it's just been an unspeakable tragedy that our detectives worked around the clock in order to solve," said de Barrena-Sarobe.

Police are not releasing the victim's name out of respect for her family.

People have started laying flowers at the intersection near where the shooting happened.

Local perspective:

Dan Arison, who lives near the scene, told FOX 29 he was coming home Saturday night when he saw the police activity.

"It's kind of shocking and devastating, especially being reported as a random act of violence," said Arison. "I was 10 minutes behind the accident, came home down Contention trying to take on Old State and saw the lights and you know well I know that could've been me if I was 10 minutes earlier," said Arison.

The Chester County district attorney stressed that the community is not in danger.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from neighbors to piece together what happened.

"A lot of the videos that we've been able to piece together, and a lot of the leads have given us a better picture of what happened that night. But for right now, again, I just want to emphasize that the community is safe," said de Barrena-Sarobe.

Police response and investigation

Tredyffrin Township Police Superintendent T. Michael Beaty said, "I can assure you that we—no stone was left unturned as we work to develop this case. Our collaboration with the district attorney's office, our detectives, our officers, and the neighboring jurisdictions, really shows the dedication that the officers have to doing what's right for the victims of the senseless crime."

Jahn is being held without bail at Chester County Prison and is due back in court March 23.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim, and it is unclear what led up to the shooting beyond what authorities have shared.

Investigators have not provided details about a possible motive.