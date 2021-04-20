Weather Authority: Storms Wednesday afternoon ahead of cold front

A fast-moving system will move through the area Wednesday with the possibility of strong winds and heavy downpours before temperatures crash.

Overnight temperatures will remain mild and comfortable with temperatures dipping into the 50s.

Wednesday will see temperatures in the 60s before falling into the 50s as scattered showers and thunderstorms move in during the afternoon with an isolated risk that storms could turn severe. The greatest risk is between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. as the line of thunderstorms moves from west to east.

Once the front is through, Thursday morning will see temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s. It will feel like winter. A shock to the system after Tuesday’s 70s.

A freeze watch will be in effect starting Thursday at 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. for the north and west suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 68, Low: 55

THURSDAY: Blustery, chilly. High: 53, Low: 36

FRIDAY: Breezy, milder. High: 64, Low: 38

