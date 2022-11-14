Expand / Collapse search

Recipes: Cray Taste Old City cooks up turkey three different ways for Thanksgiving

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Recipes
FOX 29 Philadelphia

How to cook a tasty and delicious turkey for Thanksgiving dinner

Whether you want a traditional turkey, or something a little extra, FOX 29 has three different recipes for your Thanksgiving dinner.

PHILADELPHIA - Cray Taste Old City’s Chef Saquan Howard stopped by FOX 29 to reveal his recipes for three different turkeys you can try this Thanksgiving: traditional, jerk and garlic butter herb.

Ingredients:

Traditional Turkey

  • 1/2 tsp Salt & Pepper
  • Cajun seasoning 
  • 1 stick (4 oz.) of Butter & 1/4 cup of vegetable Oil
  • Chopped Parsley 
  • 1 Cup of Chicken broth 
  • Combine and rub all ingredients onto turkey

 Jerk Turkey

  • Jerk Sauce
  • 1 tbsp Black pepper 
  • 1 stick (4 oz.) of Butter & 1/4 cup of vegetable Oil
  • 1 Cup of Chicken broth 
  • Combine and rub all ingredients onto turkey

Garlic Butter Herb Turkey 

  • 1/2 tsp Salt & Pepper 
  • Small Batch of finely chopped herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme)
  • 12 finely chopped garlic cloves
  • Softened 1 Unsalted stick (4 oz. ) of Butter
  • Mix in mixing bowl Blend well 
  • Combine and rub all ingredients onto turkey

Directions:

  • Make sure turkeys are defrosted and thawed. The rule is to allow the turkey to thaw for 24 hours for every 5 lbs. in the refrigerator, so 12-16 lb. turkeys take approximately 2.5 - 3 days in the refrigerator.
  • Preheat oven to 425º
  • Place turkey beast side up 
  • Brush turkey with butter after seasoning 
  • Roast turkey for 30 min.
  • Reduce oven temperature to 350º and continue roasting for 2 1/2 hrs (cover with aluminum foil when skin begins to brown)
  • Let turkey rest for 30 minutes and then slice and serve