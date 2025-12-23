Three people seriously hurt in crash involving dump truck, contractor van on Pennsylvania Turnpike

The Brief Three people were seriously injured after a dump truck collided with a contractor van on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County. One of the van’s occupants was trapped for about an hour before being rescued, police said. State police are investigating the crash, which shut down lanes and diverted traffic for hours.



Three people were seriously injured in a crash involving a commercial dump truck and a contractor van on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

What we know:

State police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, on Interstate 276 eastbound at mile marker 350.7 in Bensalem Township.

Troopers from Troop T, King of Prussia, responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash and found that a dump truck had collided with a contractor van, trapping three occupants inside the van.

Police say a Plan X traffic diversion was put in place, with eastbound traffic diverted from Willow Grove, while crews worked at the scene.

All three occupants of the van were eventually freed and transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. One of the victims was trapped inside the van for approximately one hour, police said.

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The investigation

According to preliminary witness statements, police say the dump truck suddenly veered from the far-right lane and struck the van, crushing it against the concrete center median barrier.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit (CARS) and the Forensic Services Unit were called in to assist with the investigation.

State police say the cause of the crash will be determined once the full reconstruction investigation is complete.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been announced at this time.