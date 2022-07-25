Raising Cane’s founder to buy Mega Millions tickets for all employees

Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane's restaurants is feeling very lucky after vowing the company will buy Mega Millions lottery tickets for all employees ahead of Tuesday's night drawing at 11 p.m. ET.

The jackpot currently stands at $810 million, the fourth-largest ever. A cash option is valued at $470.1 million.

Graves will buy a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees.

"If we win, we win together," a spokesperson said in a YouTube video. "Whatever we win, we share it with every, single person."

"If nothing else, we could have a lot of fun of lottery tickets," the spokesperson continued.

"As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together," Graves told WVUE. "None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning."

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70, and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. Players win if the numbers on one row of a ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players win the jackpot by matching all six numbers in a drawing. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

For those lucky enough to become a Mega Millions jackpot winner, they get the choice of a cash option or an annual payout. The annuity option means getting an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments, and each payment is 5% larger than the previous one. For those that select the cash option, they receive a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool after taxes.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot prize is roughly 1 in 302,575,350, lottery officials said. But a player’s overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

