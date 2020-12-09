16-year-old missing from West Philadelphia since Sunday, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.
According to police, Naomi Bennett-Stuckman was last seen Dec. 6 on the 200 block of Frazier Street around 1:30 p.m.
Naomi is described as five-foot-three, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not give a description of what Naomi was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information on Naomi Bennett-Stuckman's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.
