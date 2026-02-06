Felony aggravated assault charge dropped against Penn State hockey player Gavin McKenna

article

Prosecutors have withdrawn a felony aggravated assault charge against Penn State ice hockey player and NHL top draft prospect Gavin McKenna.

McKenna, 18, allegedly struck a 21-year-old during an altercation following Penn State's outdoor game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on January 31st.

What we know:

Prosecutors say the victim reported that McKenna punched him twice on the right side of his face, causing fractures to both sides of his jaw that required surgery and a missing tooth.

McKenna, who will be eligible in this year's NHL Draft, was originally charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault, summary harassment, and summary disorderly conduct.

Investigators later discovered that the victim sustained two fractures to one side of his jaw, and was not missing a tooth. The victim, prosecutors say, had surgery and is recovering.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors on Friday dropped the felony aggravated assault charge after concluding that video evidence did not support the crime.

"In order to establish probable cause for the crime of Aggravated Assault, the Commonwealth must establish that a person acted with the intent to cause serious bodily injury or acted recklessly under circumstances showing an extreme indifference to the value of human life," prosecutors explained.

The Centre County District Attorney's Office said a review of video evidence from the confrontation "does not support a conclusion that Gavin McKenna acted with intent to cause serious bodily injury or with reckless indifference to the value of human life."

Prosecutors said they also corrected the record about the injuries sustained by the victim.

The backstory:

McKenna, who is from Whitehorse, Yukon, has 11 goals and 21 assists in 24 games this season for the Nittany Lions. He decided to play for Penn State after the NCAA lifted its ban on Canadian Hockey League players competing at the Division I level.

A name, image and likeness deal with the Nittany Lions helped sway McKenna to join a program that has been at the Division I level for less than 15 years.

McKenna recently had four goals and six assists at the World Junior Championships while helping Canada to a bronze medal.